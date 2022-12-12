Alexa
Indigenous adventure trips for kids start up again in Taiwan

Indigenous hunting and fishing holiday meant to persuade children to ditch phones for a few days

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2022/12/12 16:01
Tribal adventuring for kids in Hualien County. (Facebook, 童部野放 screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Instead of scrolling on their phones, kids are being encouraged to hunt, fish and gather foods in real life with Amis tribes people over the winter vacation.

Based in Hualien County’s Shoufeng Township, the children’s camp is for four days and three nights. The idea is to experience traditional Indigenous life and learn survival skills like making fire and traps, finding shelter, and identifying local flora and fauna.

The kids will stay with the "Shuilian Tribe" (水璉部落) and learn skills that have been handed down for millennia. Just one winter camp will be held, as the camping program returns after two years of being canceled because of COVID.

The organizer’s website says the adventure will reveal the “mysteries of nature on the East Coast and introduce the wisdom of tribal life … go wild, explore and have great fun.”

The "Shuilian Tribe-Wild Mountains, Ancient Tribal Hunter Adventure" children's winter camp is from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, for 9-12 year olds, but spots are limited. Registration details are on Facebook at the "Kids Wild Adventure" page (童部野放) or on the website.
