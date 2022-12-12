Alexa
Taiwan Coast Guard Administration launches 3rd Chiayi-class patrol vessel

4000-ton "Yunlin" can be converted for military use during wartime

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/12 15:37
(CSBC Corporation photo)

(CSBC Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration’s third Chiayi-class 4000-ton patrol vessel was launched and christened “Yunlin” on Monday (Dec. 12).

The ship, built by Taiwan’s CSBC Corporation, will be deployed with a flotilla patrolling Taiwan’s southern waters, according to Liberty Times. It can be converted for military use during wartime as well as a hospital ship.

The Chiayi-class patrol vessel has a full load displacement of 5,044 tons, can withstand winds of up to level 10 on the Beaufort scale, and has a range of 18,529 kilometers. It is also equipped with three high-pressure water cannons with a range of 120 meters.

CSBC pointed out that the ship is equipped with medical equipment and has the specifications equivalent to a field hospital. It also has a helicopter landing pad for Black Hawk and anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

In addition to the four Chiayi-class ships, 15 100-ton patrol vessels and six 1000-ton ships are under construction in Keelung, per Liberty Times.
