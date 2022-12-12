Infant Food Market 2022 Business Overview by Top Players till 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Global Infant Food Market. The in-depth study of the industry includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The study offers quantifiable data on the market’s size and volume at particular moments. The study provides comprehensive information about the risks and difficulties the business may face. Additionally, it discusses how COVID-19 has affected market competition, end-user industries, future forecasts, and market trends.

The Global Infant Food Market size will grow from US$ 77,837.3 million in 2021 to US$ 1,14,241.5 million by 2027, registering a tremendous compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.

Regional Analysis:

The report highlights key factors such as R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of key industry participants from a regional and global perspective. The report covers the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report offers country-level estimates for 25+ countries, including the US, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, the UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and the Middle East. The regional analysis presents information at the regional and country-level about the market, including the market dynamics based on the segments covered in the report.

COVID-19 Impact:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak appeared to slow global revenue growth. It is evident that life, businesses, and economies have transformed in the past year–a process reflected in revenue increases and decreases. A disruption in production and a slowing demand was evident as workers went home, travel restrictions took place, and delay in raw materials supply. The effects of the pandemic on supply have been most visible. During the early days of the pandemic, companies in the worst-hit countries or companies dependent on supply chains in those countries suffered severely.

Major Key Players in Global Infant Food Market are:

Nestle SA

DANONE

Mead Johnson

Abbott

H. J. Heinz Company

HIPP

Babylicious Ltd.

Dutch LadyMilk Industries Bhd

Perrigo Company plc

Want-Want Group & Leisure Foods Ltd.

Hero

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Infant Food Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Bottled Baby Food

Baby Food Cereals

Baby Food Snacks

Baby Food Soup

Frozen Baby Food

Ready to Feed Baby Food

By Ingredient

Cereals

Fruits

Meat Products

Milk Products

Vegetables

By Category

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Drugstores/ Pharmacies

Online

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



