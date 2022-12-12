IR Spectroscopy Market Applications, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide IR Spectroscopy Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

Global IR spectroscopy market was valued at US$ 1952.3 million and is projected to reach valuation of US$ 2866.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2022–2030.

Leading Competitors

As per Astute Analytica study, top 5 players in the IR spectroscopy market collectively held 43.1% market share in 2021. The key players in the market include Medtronic, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sartorius AG. These players are adopting various methodologies such as mergers, acquisitions, and development of new products to survive in the fiercely competitive market.

Segmentation Analysis

The global IR Spectroscopy market is segmented into:

By Spectrum

Short Wave Infrared (0.78 to 1.5 microns)

Medium Wave Infrared (1.5 to 3 microns)

Longwave Infrared (3 to 1000 microns)

By Product Type

Benchtop Spectroscopes

Micro Spectroscopes

Hyphenated Spectroscopes

Portable IR Spectroscopy

By Technology

Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy

By Application

Food & Beverage Testing

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Environmental Testing

Biological Research

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Cambodia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



