North America Adult Incontinence Products Market Size Industry Trends, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast 2022-2031

North America adult incontinence products market registered a revenue of US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is estimated to surpass market valuation of US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, recording a CAGR of 7.62% during the projection period, 2023–2031.

Leading Competitors

Procter & Gamble Company, Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., & B. Braun are top 5 players in the North America adult incontinence products market. They are collectively holding almost 62%.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Protective Incontinence Garments Cloth Diaper Disposable Diaper Disposable Underwear Pads and Liners Male Guards Belted Under Garments Beltless Under Garments Disposable Sheet

Urine Incontinence Bags Leg Urine Bags Bedside Urine Bags

Urinary Catheter Suprapubic Catheter Indwelling Catheter Intermittent Catheter

Others

By Usability

Disposable Products

Reusable Products

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Websites

Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Drug Stores Others



By End Users

Individuals

Hospitals

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Long Term Care Centres

Clinics

Others

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

