Taiwan reports 10,824 local COVID cases, 6% rise from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 12) announced 10,824 local COVID cases, a 6% increase from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 29 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,481,040. The 31 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 14,710.

Local cases

The local cases included 4,980 males, 5,836 females, and eight cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 31 deaths announced on Monday were 16 males and 15 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 29 had a history of chronic disease, and 18 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 29 imported cases included 17 males and 12 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,481,040 cases, of which 8,442,686 were local and 38,300 were imported. So far, 14,710 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.