DrGo adds brand new atrial fibrillation screening function to mobile app, partners with Roche Diagnostics, FibriCheck and The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation to launch "Atrial Fibrillation Tele-Screening Programme"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 December 2022 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HKT's one-stop telemedicine platform DrGo announces the introduction of first-in-Asia FibriCheck for atrial fibrillation function. Together with Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited (Roche Diagnostics), FibriCheck and The Hong Kong Society of Rehabilitation (HKSR), DrGo has launched "Atrial Fibrillation Tele-Screening Programme (AF-SEEN Programme)" with an aim to raise awareness of stroke risk caused by atrial fibrillation among Hong Kongers. The "AF-SEEN Programme" enables users of the DrGo health-tech app to screen for cardiac condition via their smartphones.



(From left to right) Dr. Chan Ngai-Yin, cardiologist and medical advisor, Ms Teresa Ng, Chief Commercial Officer of DrGo, Ms. Ng Yuk-Mun SPT, Head of Allied Health, The Hong Kong Society of Rehabilitation and Mr Ronald Lo, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited, announce DrGo, Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited, The Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation and Belgian technology company Qompium NV join hands to launch “Atrial Fibrillation Tele-Screening Programme”, to encourage people in Hong Kong to conduct atrial fibrillation screening.

DrGo's new atrial fibrillation screening feature enables screening anytime, anywhere



Stroke is Hong Kong's fourth most fatal disease1. While around 20% of stroke cases are caused by atrial fibrillation2, one-third of these patients are not aware that they have atrial fibrillation before having a stroke. According to local data, it is expected that 260,000 Hong Kongers have persistent or paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, among which, one-third of them may not experience any symptoms3. In the past, atrial fibrillation could only be detected via electrocardiogram (ECG).



Through DrGo app, users can conduct precision atrial fibrillation screening through FibriCheck technology by placing a finger on the rear camera of a smartphone for 1 minute.

Developed by Belgian company, Qompium NV, the FibriCheck technology has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and Australian Drug Administration and is CE class IIa marked in Europe. It has the sensitivity, specificity and positive predictive value of more than 90%4. To use FibriCheck, users can simply login to the DrGo app, and use the FibriCheck function to conduct the screening by placing their finger on the camera of their smartphone, and they will obtain results after around just one minute.



Ms Teresa Ng, Chief Commercial Officer of DrGo, said, "As one of the key health-tech platforms in Hong Kong, DrGo has always been a pioneer of innovation and is committed to bringing high-quality healthcare services to consumers. The integration of world leading atrial fibrillation screening technology into the DrGo app allows users to check their heart rhythm condition anytime without having to purchase extra equipment. This new addition will empower users to better manage their heart health, and have a better understanding of the negative impact of atrial fibrillation."



AF-SEEN Programme offers 14-day atrial fibrillation screening free of charge



To raise awareness of atrial fibrillation in Hong Kong, DrGo, Qompium NV (FibriCheck), Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited and The Hong Kong Society of Rehabilitation (HKSR) jointly launch "Atrial Fibrillation Tele-Screening Programme" (AF-SEEN Programme). The "AF-SEEN Programme" will offer free access to the in-app FibriCheck feature to up to 100,000 users for 14 days. During this period, users are recommended to check their heart rhythm in the morning and at dusk, or when they experience symptoms of atrial fibrillation (e.g. heart palpitations or shortness of breath). If the screening shows that there is a possibility of atrial fibrillation, relevant users will receive a follow-up phone call or email from the HKSR, recommending them to conduct further tests at a district centre managed by the HKSR Community Rehabilitation Network. Those who receive a confirmed diagnosis of atrial fibrillation will also receive a test report to enable them to seek necessary medical attention.



Dr Chan Ngai-Yin, cardiologist and medical advisor of "AF-SEEN Programme", said, "Atrial fibrillation can lead to stroke and is the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder. Its key symptoms include palpitations, shortness of breath, and dizziness, though some patients could be asymptomatic. Through early detection and screening, the risk of stroke may be effectively reduced. Despite the fact that mainstream global guidelines recommend opportunistic screening for atrial fibrillation5 for people aged 65 or above, based on local and international surveys, compliance to the guidelines is still very low6. With the 'AF-SEEN Programme', we can study the possibility of tele-screening of atrial fibrillation in Hong Kong, which could potentially help to reduce the burden of the Hong Kong public healthcare system."



Integrated medical innovations identify atrial fibrillation with precision



Mr Ronald Lo, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics (Hong Kong) Limited, said, "Roche Diagnostics has always been committed to the research and development of diagnosis technologies, providing precision and convenient solutions for all. Atrial fibrillation can bring far-reaching effects to patients, causing stroke, heart failure and other complications, increasing patients' mortality risks. Through this 'AF-SEEN Programme', we will leverage the internationally recognised FibriCheck technology to bring atrial fibrillation screening to the Hong Kong community. Paired with effective follow-ups and medical attention, we aim to identify relevant potential patients of atrial fibrillation with great accuracy and reliability, enabling them to receive early treatment and mitigate risks."



Lars Grieten, Chief Executive Officer of Qompium NV, developer of the FibriCheck technology, said, "FibriCheck uses optical technology to detect irregular heart rhythms, especially atrial fibrillation, by placing a finger on the camera of a smartphone. We are thrilled to introduce the FibriCheck technology to Asia with DrGo, our first partner in the region. Through this strategic partnership with DrGo, Roche and the HKSR, 100,000 people in Hong Kong, will be able to monitor their heart health quickly and conveniently, improving the efficiency of their overall health management."



The "AF-SEEN Programme" is the first collaboration between DrGo and the HKSR, one of the biggest non-governmental organisations in Hong Kong that focuses on health management. One of the main aims of the programme is to draw attention to atrial fibrillation, which can lead to serious health consequences. Ms. Ng Yuk-Mun SPT, Head of Allied Health, The Hong Kong Society of Rehabilitation said, "The accessibility and convenience of smartphones makes them an increasingly popular tool for people to manage their health. We believe that through the DrGo app, we will encourage more people to conduct atrial fibrillation screening, resulting in more people getting treatment after follow-up actions managed by our community network."



Users of the DrGo health-tech app will enjoy free atrial fibrillation in-app checks for 14 days7. To register, please download the DrGo application from drgohkt.page.link/download_app. For more details about DrGo services, please call our service hotline at +852 2380 2323 or visit www.drgo.com.hk.









