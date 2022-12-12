Overseas Visitors to Laos Could Exceed One Million in 2022

VIENTIANE, LAOS - Media OutReach - 12 December 2022 - Since Laos reopened in May, there has been a constant rise in foreign visitors who want to travel through its beautiful landscapes and experience the sights and sounds of the Land of a Million Elephants.





According to information by the Tourism Marketing Department of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, 644,756 foreign tourists visited Laos through September and the government is expecting 300,000 more international travelers to visit the country this year.



A majority of these travelers were from neighboring Thailand (364,515), who were excited to travel on the high-speed Laos-China Railway and visit popular tourist sites like Luang Prabang and Vang Vieng.



Although China's borders are still closed, it ranked second with 18,902 Chinese tourists visiting Laos. Thanks to direct flights between Seoul and Vientiane, 9,885 people visited from South Korea, followed by the US with 6,695 people, and 6,379 travelers came in from neighboring Cambodia.



Foreign tourists have generated a revenue of over USD 100 million through September and with the high season setting in, this number is expected to go up considerably.



Meanwhile, the hospitality industry is geared up to welcome tourists during this time and has upgraded its standards and trained its staff to serve patrons even better. Additionally, the government has also collaborated with local businesses to organize exhibitions and fairs and work on the development of new tourism-related products, ensuring the best travel experience for visitors.



Learn more about Lao culture and places to visit at the Lao Simply Beautiful Facebook Page.



