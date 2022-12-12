Media OutReach Newswire announced as PRCA APAC official newswire partners

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 December 2022 - The Public Relations and Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) has announced Media OutReach Newswire the first global newswire founded in this region as its official newswire partner.



Media OutReach Newswire is the only global newswire that specialises in Asia Pacific with its own distribution network spanning 26 countries in the region. It has a database of 140,000 journalists and editors, covering 400 news trade categories and partnership with more than 500 online media to provide guaranteed online news posting.



As the pioneering global newswire agency founded in Asia, Media OutReach Newswire is revolutionising the newswire industry by authentically delivering news release to targeted journalists and editors, as well as guaranteed posting of news release on genuine online media news sites.



Head of PRCA APAC Tara Munis MPRCA said:

"We're thrilled to partner with the leading newswire solution in APAC. Media OutReach Newswire's distribution service and reporting has been built on the needs of PR professionals in our markets. We are excited to work with the team for the years ahead."



Jennifer Kok, Founder, Media Outreach Newswire said:

"I founded Media OutReach Newswire in 2009 with the ambition to create a newswire service that would authentically support Asian based companies to build their brand across Asia Pacific and globally. Today, our newswire has addressed the 3 key challenges often faced by PR professionals when using a newswire – reaching actual journalists, guaranteed news posting on genuine online media sites and access to a post release report with a ready to use format," says Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire. Today, we have helped hundreds of clients to secure news articles not only in the Asia Pacific region but also internationally in USA, UK, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America.



The partnership between PRCA APAC and Media OutReach Newswire are significant as it will give additional insights to enable us to continue to innovate and provide a service that would support the needs of the industry.



About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world's largest professional PR body.



Representing 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.



Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.



We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities.



We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).





About Media OutReach Newswire

Founded in 2009, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand, and with its headquarters in Hong Kong. Media OutReach constantly invests in its distribution network and post-release report to deliver an authentic service that connects clients to a journalist, builds online visibility, and empowers their SEO and social media.



Media OutReach Newswire is the only global press release distribution company that owns its distribution network across 26 countries in the Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles, and has a partnership with more than 500 real media to provide guarantee real online news posting for their client's news releases.



With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach disrupts the newswire industry by delivering multimedia and multilanguage directly to journalists and provides post-release reports that offer reporting options that help PR professionals report efficiently and quickly. With its ownership of its distribution, its reports include insights into journalists accessing the news by publication and country.



In 2021, Media OutReach was named "the Most Important and Influential Asian PR Distribution Service provider for Asia Pacific Region" by TMCnet, the world's leading trade online media website covering communications and technology. Media OutReach was also named "2021 OPPO Partner of the Year" by OPPO Global, the world's leading smart device manufacturers and innovators. For more information, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/



