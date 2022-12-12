Winter lands in Taiwan with blast of arctic air

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Arctic air will cool much of Taiwan this week and lead to nighttime lows of 8 degrees Celsius at night in Keelung and Taoyuan.

Weather forecasters say a “negative Arctic oscillation" will cause temperatures to drop. Some are predicting even colder weather for the coming weekend (Dec. 17-18).

An Arctic oscillation (AO) is the shifting back-and-forth of atmospheric pressure between the Arctic and mid-latitudes of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans in the north. The U.S. National Weather Service is reporting the AO index is minus 4.

For Taiwan, this means warm air flowing toward the North Pole is pushing cold air from high to middle latitudes, creating a cold front. This is expected to affect Taiwan peripherally.

Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), CEO of Taipei-based WeatherRisk Explore Inc, said in a Facebook post “cold air in the northern hemisphere will be very active next week." This could lead to chilly conditions over the weekend.

Northern Taiwan is going to have a lot of rain over the next seven days, with temperatures in the daytime ranging from 15-19 C. Central Taiwan will see less rain and even some sunny weather midweek.

Meanwhile, southern Taiwan will start off a little cloudy at the start of the week, but blue skies look likely from Tuesday or Wednesday, up until the weekend, when it could turn gray. The East Coast will be mainly cloudy.

The Central Weather Bureau has issued a heavy rain advisory for Monday in: Keelung, Taipei City mountains, New Taipei City mountains, and Yilan County. There is also a wind advisory in effect from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon in: Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Pingtung County, Hengchun Peninsula, Hualien County, Taitung County, Lanyu and Ludao Islands, Penghu County.