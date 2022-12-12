Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 11) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 12).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft were spotted crossing the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 191 military aircraft and 47 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of one out of eight PLA aircraft. (MND image)