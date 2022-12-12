Malaysian celebrity promotes travel to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Malaysian influencer Ayda Jebat is being featured in a promotional video as Taiwan woos Muslim travelers from the Southeast Asian country.

The online celebrity with 5.5 million Instagram followers is in Taiwan for an 11-day stay until Tuesday (Dec. 13), during which she visited many tourist attractions, including Taipei 101, Ali Mountain, and night markets.

Jebat said she was awe-struck and moved to tears by the scenic beauty up on Hehuanshan, a mountain in central Taiwan at a height of 3,400 meters. She added Taiwan was beyond her expectations and that she was impressed by the vibrant cultural and natural landscapes the country has to offer.

Other highlights of her trip included a visit to the Taipei Grand Mosque and dining at Halal-certified restaurants. This is part of Taiwan's effort to provide Muslim tourists with a friendly travel experience.

According to the Tourism Bureau, Taiwan boasts 336 restaurants, hotels, and public venues that have received Halal certification. Taiwan ranked 2nd as one of the top 20 non-OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) destinations in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2022.

In 2019, Malaysia topped Southeast Asian countries as a major source of inbound tourism for Taiwan, which recorded 530,000 arrivals from the country.

The promotional video will be released at an event in Malaysia in January.