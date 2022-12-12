Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwan foreign minister promotes 'Freedom Beer'

Foreign minister says CCP does not realize it's missing 'the great taste of freedom'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/12 11:14
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu poses with two cans of Taiwan Beer. (Twitter, Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu poses with two cans of Taiwan Beer. (Twitter, Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to a Chinese ban on alcohol imports from Taiwan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) over the weekend posted a photo of himself with two cans of Taiwan Beer, which he labeled "Freedom Beer."

On Dec. 8, the Council of Agriculture (COA) confirmed that China banned the import of aquatic products from Taiwan, including squid. The next day, China added a number of signature beverages to its Taiwan import ban, including Taiwan Beer, Kinmen Kaoliang, Kavalan Whisky, and Heysong Sarsaparilla.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) responded on Saturday (Dec. 10) that Taiwan will file a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization against Beijing for interfering with trade through the use of administrative registration restrictions. Meanwhile, Wu posted a tweet on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter page in which he observed that China has again banned Taiwanese beverages, including domestically-brewed beer.

He described the action by Beijing as "economic coercion,' and quipped that "they don’t know what they’re missing: the great taste of freedom." He then ended the post with the hashtag #FreedomBeer.

When China banned the import of pineapples in 2021, Taiwan started a campaign to promote pineapples in other countries with the slogan "Freedom Pineapples." In June of this year, Taiwan began promoting "Democracy Fish" in response to a Chinese ban on Taiwan-raised grouper fish.
Freedom Beer
Freedom Pineapples
Democracy Fish
alcohol exports
Taiwan Beer
Chinese import ban
import ban

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan mulls WTO case after latest Chinese import bans
Taiwan mulls WTO case after latest Chinese import bans
2022/12/10 18:10
Taiwan exporters worry about China banning coffee, cocoa beans
Taiwan exporters worry about China banning coffee, cocoa beans
2022/12/10 17:41
China bans alcohol imports from Taiwan
China bans alcohol imports from Taiwan
2022/12/10 12:06
China bans NT$3.6 billion in squid imports from Taiwan
China bans NT$3.6 billion in squid imports from Taiwan
2022/12/09 16:30
Taiwan Consumers' Foundation attacks agriculture minister over 'democracy fish'
Taiwan Consumers' Foundation attacks agriculture minister over 'democracy fish'
2022/08/20 14:53