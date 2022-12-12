The show goes on: Global C-Pop superstar Tia Lee Yu Fen releases new music video amidst much fanfare following "GOODBYE PRINCESS" animation series

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 12 December 2022 - Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) dropped her new music video on 5 December, 2022, after her "GOODBYE PRINCESS" animation series caused a global storm by obtaining a record-breaking 100 million views in the space of a month.





The series concludes with the princess walking off towards the dazzling lights after fighting off the monstrous beast, who emerged from the beast when the princess rejected his attempted "kiss of life". When the beast attacked, she summoned the power her memories from the previous episodes, which combined to form a magical red rose. The princess used the rose to transform the beast into a puppy before venturing into the unknown - symbolises her brave steps into the future.



The six-episode animation extravaganza was created in conjunction with an award-winning team based in Hong Kong. The team were focused on depicting Tia's unyielding commitment to breaking stereotypical shackles and biases that have followed her throughout her career. "GOODBYE PRINCESS" reflects how Tia overcame all of the obstacles in her path and forged her own destiny. Those who worked on the series included Sunny Tang, winner of the Best Animation and Best Editing Awards at the Hong Kong Mobile Film Festival, illustrator Mandy Mackenzie Ng and scriptwriter Alex Lee, who have come together for the first time to work with Tia for this expressive series that follows the inspirational journeys of fictional princesses from well-known fairy tales.



About Tia Lee | Lee Yu Fen:

Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬), born in Taipei, is aaglobal C-pop icon, singer, actress and model. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



