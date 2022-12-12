Mutts, Hokies steal 70-65 win over Oklahoma State

NEW YORK (AP) — Justyn Mutts had three steals and three points in the last two minutes and sparked a game-changing 7-0 run to help Virginia Tech beat Oklahoma State 70-65 on Sunday at the Hoop Hall Invitational in the Barclays Center.

Mylyjael Poteat broke a tie with a pair of free throws with 1:59 to play, putting the Hokies on top 62-60. Mutts then turned a steal into a free throw and another steal into a hook shot that pushed the lead to 65-60 with 47 seconds to go.

A third steal resulted in two free throws by Hunter Cattoor and a 67-60 lead with 37 seconds left.

Cattoor made 3 of 4 free throws after that to help the Hokies (10-1) run their winning streak to five and poised to join the Top 25.

Sean Pedulla scored 16 points with Grant Basile and Mutts adding 13 each. Mutts had six of his team's 11 steals.

Avery Anderson III and Kalib Boone had 15 each for the Cowboys (6-4) and Moussa Cisse added 12. Boone had four blocks and Anderson three steals.

The Hokies were comfortable at the Barclays Center, having played six games there last season, including four in March on their run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title.

It showed as they twice had 12-point leads before Woody Newton's 3-pointer pulled Oklahoma State within 34-25 at the half.

Anderson had three 3-pointers in less than three minutes to start the second half and his jumper at the 13:43 mark had the Cowboys up 44-40.

OSU got the lead to five but Pedulla scored five quick points and no lead got bigger than four until the late Virginia Tech run, which made the Hokies 5-0 all-time against the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State is home against Wichita State Friday night and Grambling visits Virginia Tech on Saturday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25