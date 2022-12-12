Theegala and Hoge win Shootout, Strydom wins in South Africa

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sahith Theegala made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday as he and Tom Hoge closed with a 10-under 62 in fourballs and became the first rookie team to win the QBE Shootout in 11 years.

Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman each missed birdie putts from about 12 feet at Tiburon Golf Club that would have forced a playoff. They had a 65.

Theegala was coming off a strong PGA Tour rookie season in which he reached the Tour Championship and twice had chances to win going to the final hole of tournaments.

Hoge, who won his first PGA Tour title at Pebble Beach in February, carried much of the load early when Theegala pulled a muscle in his left side on the first hole. By the end of the day, Theegala said it felt better and he was able to take fuller swings.

Palmer’s chip up a steep slope on the par-5 17th hole didn’t get up the hill and came back to him. Stepping up quickly for the next shot, he drilled it into the cup an unlikely birdie that gave his team a share of the lead.

Harris English and Matt Kuchar, trying to win the QBE Shootout for the fourth time, finished two shots behind after a 62.

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) —Ockie Strydom claimed his first European tour title when he closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Adrian Otageui at the Alfred Dunhill Championship

Strydom began the back nine at Leopard Creek with four birdies in five holes to pull away. He finished at 18-under 270. Otaegui had a 68.

Laurie Canter of England had a 64 to finish alone in third.

Louis Oosthuizen (68) and Dean Burmester (72), trying to crack the top 50 in the world ranking by the end of the year, tied for seventh.

OTHER TOURS

Cristobal Del Solar closed with a 4-under 68 and won the Nuequen Argentina Classic by three shots on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. ... Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn closed with a 5-under 67 for a seven-shot victory in the MCB Tour Championship-Mauritius on the European Legends Tour. ... Ji-Young Park claimed her fifth Korea LPGA Tour victory Sunday when heavy rain washed out the third and final round of the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open. Park had rounds of 66-67 to win by one shot. It was the first event of the new season. ... Hayden Hopewell had a 6-under 64 and won a three-man playoff in the Gippsland Super 6 on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports