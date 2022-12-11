All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 26 21 4 1 43 103 57 Toronto 29 18 5 6 42 93 70 Tampa Bay 27 17 9 1 35 95 82 Detroit 27 13 8 6 32 84 86 Florida 28 13 11 4 30 96 93 Montreal 27 13 12 2 28 82 96 Buffalo 28 12 14 2 26 109 103 Ottawa 27 11 14 2 24 83 89

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 27 21 5 1 43 100 63 Carolina 27 15 6 6 36 80 73 Pittsburgh 28 16 8 4 36 100 83 N.Y. Islanders 29 17 12 0 34 92 80 N.Y. Rangers 29 14 10 5 33 89 82 Washington 29 13 12 4 30 82 87 Philadelphia 28 9 13 6 24 66 91 Columbus 26 9 15 2 20 74 106

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 26 18 7 1 37 87 64 Dallas 28 16 7 5 37 105 81 Minnesota 27 14 11 2 30 86 84 Colorado 25 13 10 2 28 79 72 Nashville 25 12 11 2 26 67 78 St. Louis 27 12 15 0 24 82 105 Arizona 25 8 13 4 20 67 92 Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 62 94

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 29 20 8 1 41 97 77 Los Angeles 30 15 11 4 34 101 106 Seattle 26 15 8 3 33 91 83 Edmonton 28 16 12 0 32 102 97 Calgary 28 13 11 4 30 86 87 Vancouver 28 12 13 3 27 97 109 San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110 Anaheim 28 7 18 3 17 70 120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 3, Nashville 2

Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Toronto 5, Calgary 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.