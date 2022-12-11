All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|26
|21
|4
|1
|43
|103
|57
|Toronto
|29
|18
|5
|6
|42
|93
|70
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|9
|1
|35
|95
|82
|Detroit
|27
|13
|8
|6
|32
|84
|86
|Florida
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|96
|93
|Montreal
|27
|13
|12
|2
|28
|82
|96
|Buffalo
|28
|12
|14
|2
|26
|109
|103
|Ottawa
|27
|11
|14
|2
|24
|83
|89
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|27
|21
|5
|1
|43
|100
|63
|Carolina
|27
|15
|6
|6
|36
|80
|73
|Pittsburgh
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|100
|83
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|17
|12
|0
|34
|92
|80
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|14
|10
|5
|33
|89
|82
|Washington
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|82
|87
|Philadelphia
|28
|9
|13
|6
|24
|66
|91
|Columbus
|26
|9
|15
|2
|20
|74
|106
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|26
|18
|7
|1
|37
|87
|64
|Dallas
|28
|16
|7
|5
|37
|105
|81
|Minnesota
|27
|14
|11
|2
|30
|86
|84
|Colorado
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|79
|72
|Nashville
|25
|12
|11
|2
|26
|67
|78
|St. Louis
|27
|12
|15
|0
|24
|82
|105
|Arizona
|25
|8
|13
|4
|20
|67
|92
|Chicago
|26
|7
|15
|4
|18
|62
|94
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|29
|20
|8
|1
|41
|97
|77
|Los Angeles
|30
|15
|11
|4
|34
|101
|106
|Seattle
|26
|15
|8
|3
|33
|91
|83
|Edmonton
|28
|16
|12
|0
|32
|102
|97
|Calgary
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|86
|87
|Vancouver
|28
|12
|13
|3
|27
|97
|109
|San Jose
|30
|9
|16
|5
|23
|93
|110
|Anaheim
|28
|7
|18
|3
|17
|70
|120
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Ottawa 3, Nashville 2
Dallas 3, Detroit 2, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 1
Los Angeles 4, Montreal 2
Carolina 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Toronto 5, Calgary 4, OT
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.