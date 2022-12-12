American engineer allegedly assaulted by 2 Nigerian men in south Taiwan bar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American engineer alleges that two Nigerian nationals assaulted him at a bar in southern Taiwan last month.

The incident allegedly occurred outside of Legends Sports Bar in Tainan on Nov. 13 after he got into an argument with two Nigerian men in the bar. The engineer claims that after he attempted to leave around 4:30 a.m., the two Nigerians were waiting for him outside, prevented him from getting in a taxi, and then proceeded to assault him.

The engineer, who described himself as large, athletic, and a long-time boxer, says he tried to defend himself. The American then said other people tried to break up the fight, but then one of the Nigerians smashed a glass bottle or cup over his head.

The second suspect then used either a glass shard or a knife to cut a 10-centimeter-long gash across the engineer's forehead, which began to bleed profusely. The engineer claims the two men continued to attack him despite his injuries.

A bystander called for an ambulance and police. Both assailants allegedly left the scene at this time.



Photos showing victim's injuries. (Tainan City Police Department photos)

Paramedics took the engineer to Chi Mei Medical Center to treat his wounds.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the alleged assault took place and took statements from witnesses. One witness told police one of the suspects returned to the scene wearing different clothes.

According to the engineer, "the police questioned the suspect at the scene, and the man admitted to the attack." The suspect told police he had gone home to change after the incident.

The American said the police took the suspect's statement, but did not place him under arrest and allowed him to leave.

Three days later, when the engineer was released from the hospital, he went to the police station to press charges. Police took the engineer's statement and told him the case would have to go before the prosecutor before they could arrest the suspects.



Police report showing victim's injuries. (Tainan City Police Department photos)

Police said they had not gotten statements from either of the suspects and told the engineer it would take "several weeks." The engineer told Taiwan News that there was "CCTV footage of the whole incident" and it was shown to him at the police station.

As of publication, police have gotten a statement from the suspect who allegedly stabbed the engineer, but they have not arrested him yet. The police said they have not located the second suspect yet.

The engineer has retained a lawyer and is planning to press charges and sue the two suspects.