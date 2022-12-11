Taiwan Taoyuan's New Year's party to feature Korean girl group VIVIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City’s countdown to New Year's party, “2023 SHOW TAOYUAN," will start at the plaza in front of THSR Taoyuan Station at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, and will feature performances by many famous groups and entertainers, including the South Korean girl group VIVIZ, Taoyuan Department of Tourism announced at a press conference on Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Hosted by Mickey Huang (黃子佼) and Liu Yu-shan (宇珊), attendees at this year’s Taoyuan countdown to New Year's party will be able to see performances of Taiwanese boy group Ozone, girl group PINK FUN, singers Xiao Bing Chih (蕭秉治), GBOYSWAG (鼓鼓), and many others in addition to VIVIZ. VIVIZ’s performance will be arranged just before the countdown to accompany the firework show, a press release said.

The city government will provide two free shuttle bus routes, the Taoyuan line (Red Line) and the Zhongli line (Green Line), to transport the public to A21 Station for transfer to the Taoyuan Airport MRT to and from the avenue, starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The Taoyuan line will begin at Taoyuan Train Rear Station, and the Zhongli line will start at Taoyuan Bus Company’s Zhongli Station, according to the press release.

The Taoyuan Airport MRT will run nonstop for 41 hours during the New Year's celebrations. The public can also take the THSR or city buses to the venue.



There will also be food stalls at the venue. More information will be publicized on the 2023 SHOW TAOYUAN website and the Taoyuan travel Facebook site.



(Taoyuan City Government images)