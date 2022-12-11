Police officer in southern Taiwan slams SUV into parked car, flips service vehicle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the morning of Dec. 8, a police officer in Kaohsiung accidentally drove her SUV into a car parked on the side of the road, causing her vehicle to flip 360 degrees through the air. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the accident.

According to reports, the female police officer had just finished dealing with another traffic accident and was returning to the station when she wrecked her own vehicle. The incident, which occurred on Fenglin Road in Fenshan District, was recorded by CCTV cameras on the street.

The officer, surnamed Chen (陳), damaged two vehicles parked on the side of the road, in addition to the police SUV which flipped over upon impact with the first vehicle. A UDN report said the officer tested negative for alcohol, and suggested that she was suffering from mental difficulties at the time of the crash.

The Linyuan Precinct of the Kaoshiung Police Department stated that it will pay for all damages caused by the officer. Meanwhile, the Fengshan Precinct will conduct its own investigation into the incident.