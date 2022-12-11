Taiwan, Germany agree on reciprocal customs clearance for travelers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese entering Germany can now use the country’s EasyPass border control system, National Immigration Agency Director Chung Ching-kun (鐘景琨) announced on Sunday (Dec. 11).

Germans are now also allowed to use Taiwan’s e-Gate system, Chung said, per Liberty Times. The agreement is effective immediately, he added.

Taiwan is the fourth non-EU country in the world that can use Germany’s automatic border control system, making it easier for Taiwan to connect with the international community, Chung pointed out.

The EasyPass system is currently avail­able in Frank­furt am Main, Mu­nich, Cologne/Bonn, Dus­sel­dorf, Berlin Bran­den­burg, Stuttgart, Hanover, and Ham­burg, according to the EasyPass website. These lo­ca­tions are equipped with 255 border control lanes.

Taiwanese who choose to enter through EasyPass must hold a passport with a chip and a unified ID number. They also must be at least 18 years of age or older and have no criminal record in Germany.

Those staying long-term in Germany are required to have a visa or residence permit.

Germany is the fifth country to have a reciprocal customs clearance agreement with Taiwan, following the U.S., South Korea, Australia, and Italy.