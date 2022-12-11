Alexa
Filipina star Gabbi Garcia to hold fan event in Taipei to promote Taiwan tourism

Garcia will travel to Taiwan for cherry blossoms and Taiwan Lantern Festival

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/11 16:46
Gabbi Garcia (Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/OfficialGabbiGarcia/posts/pfbid0DfB5AL1gmGYnv6LG8rNW8Bj8qnufW4r4fwGDzCeS9DAJCMu29nk53djAuYQQsPKnl" target="_blank">Gabbi Garcia</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Filipina star Gabbi Garcia will hold a fan event in Taipei in March next year under the invitation of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.

The bureau on Saturday (Dec. 10) held the first event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Manila to promote Taiwan tourism, and Garcia, the first Filipina tourism ambassador for Taiwan since 2020, was invited to the event. Her appearance immediately attracted a large crowd, CNA reported.

Both Garcia, who is an actress, songstress, host, model, and internet celebrity, and her boyfriend Khalil Ramos are very popular in the Philippines.

Chou Shi-pi (周士弼), head of Taiwan Tourism Bureau's Kuala Lumpur Office, said that the Philippine population is made up mostly of young people and that “Garcia’s image is a good match with us.” He thanked the star for promoting and sharing Taiwan’s delicacies and beautiful scenery on social media throughout the three-year pandemic period.

Chou said the tourism bureau has invited Garcia to travel to Taiwan to enjoy cherry blossoms and the Taiwan Lantern Festival in February.

“Through cooperation with her as well as cooperation with Philippine travel agencies to roll out new Taiwan tour packages, it’s hoped that more Filipino tourists will travel to Taiwan next year and the goal of 600,000 tourists from the country coming to Taiwan a year can be achieved,” Chou said.

Frederick Cuatico, a Philippine Travel Agencies Association member, said that Taiwan has delicious food, beautiful scenery, friendly people, and is only a two-hour flight from Manila, Cuatico added, per CNA.

Gabbi Garcia (left) attends an event to promote Taiwan tourism in Manila on Dec. 10, 2022. (Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines photo)
