Kountz's 19 lead Northern Colorado past CSU Northridge 70-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daylen Kountz’s 19 points helped Northern Colorado defeat CSU Northridge 70-63 on Saturday night.

Kountz shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bears (5-5). Matt Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Dalton Knecht shot 5 for 17, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

The Matadors (2-7) were led in scoring by Atin Wright, who finished with 19 points. Dionte Bostick added 18 points for CSU Northridge. De’Sean Allen-Eikens also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

