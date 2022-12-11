Taxi cab in collision with light rail in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Sunday (Dec. 11), the Kaohsiung light rail recorded yet another collision. The accident comes less than 48 hours after a man on a scooter died as a result of a collision on the light rail on Friday (Dec. 9).



Sunday’s accident involved a taxi cab crossing the tracks in front of a train at the Nanping Rd. intersection at approximately 1:30 p.m. The train was traveling between the Heart of Love River Station (C24) and Longhua Elementary School Station (C24). Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

The Kaohsiung Light Rail was forced to adjust its timetable due to delays as authorities dealt with the accident. Incoming and outgoing trains traveling between C23 and C24 stations were forced to share a single track for several hours on Sunday afternoon, reported UDN.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. This marks the 14th incident in 2022 that a Kaohsiung light rail train was involved in an accident or near collision that forced the line to suspend service.

Earlier this month, two separate incidents of cars obstructing the light rail tracks occurred in a single day, on Dec 3. In light of the recent spate of accidents, the local transportation office recognizes the need for improved safety measures and will likely install new traffic barriers soon.