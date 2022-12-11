Taiwan reports 14,034 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 11) announced 14,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 14,034 were local and 50 were imported, as well as 38 deaths.

The local cases included 6,369 males and 7,658 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of seven local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 118 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 38 reported deaths, 16 were male and 22 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all were severe COVID-19 cases. Thirty-six had a history of chronic illness and 28 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between July 25 and Dec. 8 and died between July 29 and Dec. 8.

The imported cases included 23 males and 27 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Nov. 5 and Saturday. One each arrived from Japan, the U.S., and Vietnam, while the origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,470,187 cases of COVID-19, including 38,270 imported, while 14,679 people have succumbed to the disease.