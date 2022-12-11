Abmas scores 31, Oral Roberts downs Central Arkansas 111-78

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 31 points as Oral Roberts beat Central Arkansas 111-78 on Saturday night.

Abmas added five assists for the Golden Eagles (7-3). Carlos Jurgens scored 18 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Issac McBride shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

The Bears (5-5) were led in scoring by Eddy Kayouloud, who finished with 20 points. Camren Hunter added 19 points and five steals for Central Arkansas. In addition, Vincent Reeves finished with 12 points.

