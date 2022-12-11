Six Chinese military aircraft tracked in airspace near Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced that between the hours of 6 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 10) and 6 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 11), a total of six Chinese aircraft, including two unmanned drones, were detected in airspace near Taiwan.

The ministry said that 13 Chinese aircraft and 4 warships were detected operating in the Taiwan Strait during the period. Six of the aircraft crossed the median line, most of which entered airspace to the southwest of Taiwan.

The movements of the Chinese aircraft were carefully monitored by Taiwan's airforce, navy ships and land-based missile systems, according to the MND.

Aircraft monitored during the 24-hour period include Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, a Xian H-6 bomber, a KJ-500 reconnaissance plane, an unmanned BZK-005 drone, and a HALE-7 unmanned drone.