Homes in northern Taiwan's Keelung to be without water Sunday night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The local government in Keelung will replace a major water main in the city on Sunday (Dec. 11) night, which will result in restricted water access or decreased water pressure for five of the city’s districts. The work will continue early into the morning hours of Monday (Dec. 12).

While city workers are replacing the old pipeline, it is estimated that over 60,000 households will be without water or will have reduced water pressure for several hours in the evening between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 19 a.m. on Monday. Affected areas will include Renai, Zhongzheng, Zhongshan, Anle, and Xinyi Districts.

The city advises residents to take showers earlier in the evening and save any water that may be needed for the hours when running water will not be available.

UDN reported that the primary waterline being replaced is a stretch of 700 mm pipeline and a butterfly valve near Fugou Bridge, along the central Tien-liao River. The work will also require operations for two other large adjacent pipelines to be suspended.

The water company estimates that about 20,000 households will be without water for several hours Sunday night, while around 40,000 households are likely to experience limited shortages or reduced water pressure. Things should be back to normal by late Monday morning.