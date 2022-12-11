Chappell lifts Sacramento State past Long Beach State 76-74

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell's layup as time expired lifted Sacramento State to a 76-74 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Chappell had 25 points added five rebounds for the Hornets (5-5). Austin Patterson scored 14 points and added three steals. Callum McRae shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Joel Murray led the way for the Beach (4-5) with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Lassina Traore added 15 points and two steals for Long Beach State. In addition, Marcus Tsohonis had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.