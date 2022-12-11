Alexa
Czech Chamber of Deputies speaker to visit Taiwan in March

Marketa Pekarova Adamova says Taiwan faces growing threat from China

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/11 10:31
Czech Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova. (Facebook, marketa.pekarova.adamova.top09 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Speaker of the Czech Republic’s Chamber of Deputies, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, revealed her plans to lead a delegation to Taiwan in March.

Adamova said the delegation would include Czech businesspeople, adding that the Czech government is committed to maintaining long-established partnerships, according to The People's Newspaper (Lidove noviny).

The speaker also emphasized that members of her delegation support Taiwan, which is very important with regard to diplomatic relations and geopolitics. Taiwan is constantly under threat from China, and the threat is getting worse every day, she said.

Adamova graduated with a degree in engineering from the Czech Technical University in Prague in 2011. She is the current leader of the Czech political party, TOP 09.

Her trip will be the third visit to Taiwan by a Czech government official in the last three years.

Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil visited Taiwan in August 2020, becoming the highest-ranking Czech official to visit the nation since the democratization of the Czech Republic in 1989, Liberty Times reported. Czech Senator Jiri Drahos led a delegation in September to promote Czech-Taiwan cooperation on semiconductors, culture, and education.
