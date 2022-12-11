ND's Miles sets triple-double mark in win over Merrimack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday.

Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. She passed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each notched a pair of triple-doubles during their careers.

Lauren Ebo scored 17 points and went 9 of 9 at the line to pace seven players in double figures for Notre Dame (8-1).

Jayme DeCesare led Merrimack (1-8) with 15 points, going 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 82, NO. 24 KANSAS STATE 78

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Myah Selland scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, and South Dakota State held off Kansas State.

South Dakota State (6-4) never trailed after the first quarter. Gabby Gregory tried to bring the Wildcats (9-2) back, with 12 of her 31 points coming in the fourth quarter.

Paiton Burckhard scored 13 points for the Jackrabbits to pass 1,500 for her career. Haleigh Timmer and Madysen Vlastuin both added a dozen.

NO. 25 VILLANOVA 82, SAINT JOSEPH'S 59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points, the 20th time she has scored at least 30, and Villanova used a hot start to roll to a win over Big Five rival Saint Joseph’s.

Lucy Olsen scored 20 points, making all three of her 3-pointers and 8 of 10 overall. Burke finished 4 of 4 from distance as the Wildcats (9-2) finished 13 of 20 from long range.

Talya Brugler had 14 points for the Hawks (9-1), who came up short of matching the 1984-85 team’s 10-0 start, the best in school history. Mackenzie Smith had 12.

