Panzo scores 30, Stetson beats Webber International 83-59

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Wheza Panzo scored 30 points as Stetson beat Webber International 83-59 on Saturday.

Panzo had a big night from beyond the arc for the Hatters (5-3), as he connected on 10 of his 19 3-point attempts. Sam Peek scored nine points while finishing 4 of 4 from the floor.

Tiyon Martin led the way for the Warriors with 21 points and three steals. Kshun Stokes added 10 points for Webber International.

