All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 23 16 5 2 0 34 66 53 Providence 22 14 3 3 2 33 68 57 Bridgeport 22 13 5 4 0 30 81 68 WB/Scranton 21 12 6 1 2 27 67 51 Charlotte 23 12 8 2 1 27 69 71 Lehigh Valley 21 10 9 1 1 22 58 63 Springfield 23 8 10 1 4 21 63 68 Hartford 21 6 10 1 4 17 47 68

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 23 14 8 1 0 29 77 71 Rochester 22 11 9 1 1 24 70 78 Cleveland 20 10 7 1 2 23 76 82 Belleville 23 11 11 1 0 23 81 88 Syracuse 22 9 9 2 2 22 84 83 Utica 19 8 7 3 1 20 56 57 Laval 24 7 13 3 1 18 76 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 22 15 6 0 1 31 81 60 Texas 23 12 7 2 2 28 82 67 Rockford 21 12 7 0 2 26 80 69 Iowa 22 10 8 2 2 24 67 70 Manitoba 19 10 6 2 1 23 59 60 Grand Rapids 22 10 11 1 0 21 67 86 Chicago 19 6 11 2 0 14 50 76

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 23 15 6 2 0 32 68 55 Calgary 21 14 6 1 0 29 86 56 Ontario 21 13 7 0 1 27 65 53 Coachella Valley 18 12 4 2 0 26 67 52 Abbotsford 21 12 7 1 1 26 77 71 San Jose 23 12 10 0 1 25 65 72 Tucson 20 10 7 3 0 23 62 65 Bakersfield 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 69 Henderson 24 8 15 0 1 17 60 73 San Diego 23 6 17 0 0 12 57 82

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 2, Laval 1

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 2, Hartford 0

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Grand Rapids 2, Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Charlotte 1

Utica 5, Rochester 2

WB/Scranton 8, Cleveland 1

Iowa 3, Rockford 2

Texas 5, Chicago 2

Calgary 3, San Diego 0

Ontario 4, Tucson 3

Henderson 3, Colorado 2

Abbotsford 7, Manitoba 0

Coachella Valley 8, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.