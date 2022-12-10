Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/10 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209
Miami 8 4 0 .667 299 289
N.Y. Jets 7 5 0 .583 252 223
New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 219 240
Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 258 272
e-Houston 1 10 1 .125 188 287
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 285 236
Cincinnati 8 4 0 .667 312 255
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 290 300
Pittsburgh 5 7 0 .417 213 277
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 3 0 .750 350 270
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 272 309
Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313
Denver 3 9 0 .250 166 204
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 11 1 0 .917 338 226
Dallas 9 3 0 .750 333 206
N.Y. Giants 7 4 1 .625 245 252
Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 6 0 .500 217 219
Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266
New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 289 279
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 315 324
Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302
e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 4 0 .667 282 190
Seattle 7 5 0 .583 318 304
Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321
L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296

e-Eliminated from playoffs

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday's Games

New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.