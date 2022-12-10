SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 19 11 6 2 0 24 60 57 Peoria 15 11 3 1 0 23 59 37 Birmingham 15 10 4 1 0 21 64 45 Roanoke 15 9 5 1 0 20 46 33 Knoxville 16 9 5 0 2 20 52 46 Quad City 16 9 6 1 0 19 46 39 Huntsville 15 9 6 0 0 18 46 46 Fayetteville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 59 Pensacola 17 8 9 0 0 16 62 65 Macon 14 2 10 2 0 6 36 59 Vermilion County 16 2 13 1 0 5 33 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Knoxville 6, Quad City 5

Peoria 10, Huntsville 3

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled