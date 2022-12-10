SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|60
|57
|Peoria
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|59
|37
|Birmingham
|15
|10
|4
|1
|0
|21
|64
|45
|Roanoke
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|20
|46
|33
|Knoxville
|16
|9
|5
|0
|2
|20
|52
|46
|Quad City
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|46
|39
|Huntsville
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|46
|46
|Fayetteville
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|50
|59
|Pensacola
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|16
|62
|65
|Macon
|14
|2
|10
|2
|0
|6
|36
|59
|Vermilion County
|16
|2
|13
|1
|0
|5
|33
|68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 3, Macon 2
Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2
Knoxville 6, Quad City 5
Peoria 10, Huntsville 3
Pensacola at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled