NHL Conference Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 26 21 4 1 43 103 57 New Jersey 27 21 5 1 43 100 63 Toronto 28 17 5 6 40 88 66 Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73 Pittsburgh 27 15 8 4 34 97 82 N.Y. Islanders 28 17 11 0 34 92 77 Tampa Bay 26 16 9 1 33 91 81 N.Y. Rangers 29 14 10 5 33 89 82 Detroit 26 13 8 5 31 82 83 Florida 27 13 10 4 30 95 89 Washington 29 13 12 4 30 82 87 Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92 Buffalo 27 12 13 2 26 108 100 Philadelphia 28 9 13 6 24 66 91 Ottawa 26 10 14 2 22 80 87 Columbus 26 9 15 2 20 74 106

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 29 20 8 1 41 97 77 Winnipeg 26 18 7 1 37 87 64 Dallas 27 15 7 5 35 102 79 Seattle 26 15 8 3 33 91 83 Edmonton 28 16 12 0 32 102 97 Los Angeles 29 14 11 4 32 97 104 Calgary 27 13 11 3 29 82 82 Colorado 25 13 10 2 28 79 72 Minnesota 26 13 11 2 28 83 84 Vancouver 27 12 12 3 27 97 106 Nashville 24 12 10 2 26 65 75 St. Louis 27 12 15 0 24 82 105 San Jose 30 9 16 5 23 93 110 Arizona 25 8 13 4 20 67 92 Chicago 26 7 15 4 18 62 94 Anaheim 28 7 18 3 17 70 120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Columbus 3, Calgary 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Colorado 1, SO

Edmonton 5, Minnesota 2

Arizona 4, Boston 3

San Jose 6, Anaheim 1

Vegas 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.