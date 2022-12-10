Alexa
Japan LDP policy chief meets Taiwan president

Hagiuda will pay his respects at grave of President Lee Teng-hui Sunday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/10 19:20
LDP official Hagiuda Koichi meets with President Tsai Ing-wen (right) Saturday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The policy chief of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Hagiuda Koichi, met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Saturday (Dec. 10).

They stated the two countries would continue to cooperate in order to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific area, the Liberty Times reported.

The chairman of the LDP’s Policy Research Council said he also had a special mission to accomplish during his stay. Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo had planned to visit Taiwan in September and pay his respects at the grave of President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), but he was assassinated at an election rally in July. Hagiuda said he would represent Abe Sunday (Dec. 11) at the late Taiwanese president’s grave.

Hagiuda, who previously visited Taiwan 19 years ago, emphasized the two countries’ shared values of democracy, freedom, respect for the rule of law in his discussions with Tsai. She responded by thanking Japan for its international statements in support of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the Asia Pacific region.
