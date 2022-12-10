Australia in control on 3rd day of 2nd test vs West Indies

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia decided not to make the West Indies follow-on after Nathan Lyon’s bowling and the Caribbean side's poor choice of running between the wickets handed the home side a 297-run lead after the first session on Day 3 of the day-night test match Saturday.

After resuming at 102-4 at the Adelaide Oval in reply to Australia’s 511-7 declared, the West Indies lost six wickets in just over two hours to be all out for 214 at the first break.

Lyon claimed two of the wickets lbw, taking his figures for the innings to 3-57 after overtaking Shane Warne as the leading wicket-taker at the ground on Friday.

Mitchell Starc (2-48) also took two wickets when he had Jason Holder caught behind for a duck, before Roston Chase was the last to fall with a hook shot for 34.

The West Indies lost two wickets before a run was added on Saturday.

Their great hope in Tagenarine Chanderpaul (47) was run out on the fourth ball of the day, when he prodded into space, took off, turned around and was caught short by a Starc direct hit.

That came in a mix-up with nightwatchman Anderson Phillip, who was the West Indies’ second top-scorer before also falling victim to a poor piece of running.

In his second test, he hit the ball to short cover, stayed in his crease, took off when the ball trickled past the fielder and was then sent back before Alex Carey took the stumps.

On Friday, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne posted big hundreds in a 297-run partnership to set Australia on course for its first-innings' declaration.

Head’s 175 and Labuschagne’s 163 helped Australia to its big total before stand-in skipper Steve Smith declared the innings just before the second interval on Day 2.

Labuschagne also had a milestone moment earlier Friday when he surpassed 3,000 career test runs in his 51st innings, a rate second only to Australian legend Donald Bradman, who needed only 33.

Australia won the first test last week in Perth by 164 runs.

