Bangladesh bowls 1st going for ODI series sweep vs India

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third and final one-day international against India on Saturday.

Aiming to sweep India 3-0 following its one-wicket and five-run victories in the first two matches, Bangladesh made two changes with batter Yasir Ali replacing Najmul Hossain and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replacing left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

India, which has lost three consecutive ODI series for the first time since 1997, also made two changes.

Ishan Kishan replaced regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out after injuring his left thumb in the second match. Vice captain K.L. Rahul will lead the side.

___

LIneups:

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Liton Das (captain), Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L Rahul (captain), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

___

