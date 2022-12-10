Taiwan adds 14,230 local COVID cases, 24 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 14,230 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Dec. 10), a rise of 0.86% from the previous Saturday, as well as 24 deaths and 54 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new figure for local cases amounted to the second rise in a row following a long period of declines, though the number was still lower than Friday (Dec. 9). Compulsory outdoor mask wearing ended Dec. 1, while after opening its borders and ending compulsory quarantine for arrivals from overseas on Oct. 13, Taiwan Saturday also did away with the maximum daily limit on those arrivals.

Saturday’s new local cases included 6,496 males and 7,720 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 2,250, followed by Taichung City with 1,961 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 1,701. Taoyuan, Taipei, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 24 newly reported deaths were 16 male and eight female local cases aged between 20 and 99, with all 24 suffering from chronic diseases and 16 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Aug. 4 and Dec. 7, and passed away between June 17 and Dec. 7.

The 54 new imported cases included 29 males and 25 females, aged from under 10 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 10 and Dec. 9.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 8,456,104 COVID cases, including 8,417,837 domestic cases and 38,213 imported ones. The 14,641 fatalities include 14,624 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,866 deaths, Taipei City 1,595, Taichung City 1,551, Kaohsiung City 1,430, Tainan City 1,095, and Taoyuan City 1,086.