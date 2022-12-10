Alexa
D’Angelo Russell powers Timberwolves past Jazz, 118-108

By JOHN COON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/10 12:37
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk, left, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) look for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) reacts as he runs up court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah J...
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) gestures to a referee after being called for a foul on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, rear, during the...
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Dec. 9, 2...
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch reacts during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022,...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (25) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends during the first half of an NBA bas...
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Sa...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (25) drives around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri...

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night.

Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Jazz.

Malik Beasley scored 23 points to lead Utah. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Mike Conley had 17 points and six assists in his first game back after being sidelined for nine games by a left leg injury.

Utah erased a double-digit deficit in the third quarter, tying it at 79 on Conley's 3-pointer. The Jazz were unable to reclaim the lead after missing five straight shots to end the quarter.

Minnesota finally created some breathing room again late in the fourth quarter when Russell made back-to-back 3s to put the Timberwolves up 112-104.

TIP INS

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson had a career-high 12 assists to go with 15 points. … Minnesota went 20 of 26 from the free-throw line.

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Collin Sexton (right hamstring strain) were both inactive. … Jarred Vanderbilt had 10 rebounds off the bench.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Portland on Saturday night.

Jazz: At Denver on Saturday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports