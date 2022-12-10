South Africa out for 347 on 2nd day of tour match vs CA X1

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — South Africa was dismissed for 347 early on Day Two of a four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field.

The Proteas, preparing for a three-test series against Australia, resumed at 335-7 Saturday and soon lost Kagiso Rabada (10) and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (80), who were not out overnight. Fast bowler Marco Jansen was then dismissed for a duck.

Middle-order batter Temba Bavuma did not appear in the first innings because he is nursing an elbow injury.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar, who top-scored with 109 on the first day, said after the close of play on Friday he hoped Bavuma would recover and be able to bat in the second innings ahead of the first test which starts next Saturday at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The teams will play the second test beginning Dec. 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the third starting Jan. 4 in Sydney.

“This is an elbow injury he’s had before and came right, and I think he’s just jarred it a little bit,” Elgar said of Bavuma. “I am not too concerned just yet. Hopefully he can come out and bat in the second innings here.”

Cricket Australia XI's Lawrence Neil-Smith (3-69) and Chris Tremain (2-42) led the fast bowling attack on Saturday after left-arm orthodox spinner Matt Kuhnemann took 4-78 on Friday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports