China bans alcohol imports from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China on Friday (Dec. 9) added a new list of items to its suspended imports from Taiwan that includes signature drinks including Taiwan Beer, Kinmen Kaoliang, Kavalan Whisky, and Heysong Sarsaparilla.

Reports surfaced just after China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) denied that the country banned fish imports and accused the Taiwan government of “unreasonable trouble-seeking.” The office insisted that it was following food safety regulations for the sake of “protecting consumers.”

UDN reported that Taiwanese businesses suspect China has suspended import registrations for listing the importer location as “Republic of China” rather than “Taiwan, China.” However, they were cited as saying, “The situation is too confusing, no one can give a clear explanation. We heard that next week, even more items will face import suspension.”

Some of Taiwan’s alcohol manufacturers currently barred from being imported to China include Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc., King Car Group, Taihu Brewing, Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation, and Legend Brewery. Additionally, products from major soft drink and health supplement brands including Heysong, Vitalon, Uni-President, Taisun, Oceanic Beverage, and Nin Jiom have also been blocked.

A Taiwanese businessman told UDN that China may be attempting to expand the impact of its import bans by including renowned brands and products. Taiwan Beer, for example, is well-known in China despite facing pressure from its government due to the manufacturer being a Taiwan government-run corporation.

Meanwhile, Kinmen Kaoliang and Kavalan whiskey have a large market in China, making the companies several hundred million yuan in sales every year.

In response, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) was cited by NowNews as saying on Saturday that Taiwan will file a complaint against China with the World Trade Organization (WTO) for interfering with trade through administrative registration restrictions. He added the government will do all it can to help affected businesses.

On Friday, TAO Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) had claimed in reference to recent Taiwan fish import suspensions that the “so-called ‘no-warning ban on imports’” was “purely manipulated hype.” She said Taiwanese businesses had their registration suspended because they were missing information.

TAO also told “relevant departments on the island to immediately cease any political manipulation and not do anything stupid that would harm businesses on the island.”