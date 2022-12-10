Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolted northeast Taiwan at 4:14 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 10), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 42.6 kilometers north of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 13.3 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered at 4 in Taitung County and 3 in Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Kaohsiung City.

A lesser intensity level of 1 was reported in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Yunlin County. No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.