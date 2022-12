Croatia's Luka Modric, right, fights for the ball with Brazil's Richarlison during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil,... Croatia's Luka Modric, right, fights for the ball with Brazil's Richarlison during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Croatia and Brazil, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)