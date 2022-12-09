All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|25
|21
|3
|1
|43
|100
|53
|Toronto
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|88
|66
|Tampa Bay
|26
|16
|9
|1
|33
|91
|81
|Detroit
|26
|13
|8
|5
|31
|82
|83
|Florida
|27
|13
|10
|4
|30
|95
|89
|Montreal
|26
|13
|11
|2
|28
|80
|92
|Buffalo
|26
|12
|13
|1
|25
|105
|96
|Ottawa
|26
|10
|14
|2
|22
|80
|87
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|26
|21
|4
|1
|43
|96
|57
|Carolina
|26
|14
|6
|6
|34
|77
|73
|Pittsburgh
|26
|14
|8
|4
|32
|93
|79
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|86
|73
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|87
|81
|Washington
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|78
|86
|Philadelphia
|27
|9
|13
|5
|23
|65
|89
|Columbus
|25
|8
|15
|2
|18
|71
|105
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|25
|17
|7
|1
|35
|84
|63
|Dallas
|27
|15
|7
|5
|35
|102
|79
|Minnesota
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|81
|79
|Colorado
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|78
|70
|Nashville
|24
|12
|10
|2
|26
|65
|75
|St. Louis
|27
|12
|15
|0
|24
|82
|105
|Arizona
|24
|7
|13
|4
|18
|63
|89
|Chicago
|25
|7
|14
|4
|18
|61
|91
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|28
|19
|8
|1
|39
|95
|76
|Seattle
|25
|15
|7
|3
|33
|90
|79
|Los Angeles
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|97
|104
|Edmonton
|27
|15
|12
|0
|30
|97
|95
|Calgary
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|81
|79
|Vancouver
|27
|12
|12
|3
|27
|97
|106
|San Jose
|29
|8
|16
|5
|21
|87
|109
|Anaheim
|27
|7
|17
|3
|17
|69
|114
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 5, Los Angeles 0
Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2
Florida 5, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2
Dallas 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.