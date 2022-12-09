Cocoa Market Report, Growth Analysis, Landscape, Developments by 2031

At a CAGR of 7.03% over the forecast period, it is expected that the global cocoa market would increase from $49.18 billion in 2022 to $69.91 billion by 2031.

Theobroma cocoa beans are harvested, dried, fermented, and then further processed to yield cocoa powder, oil, liquor, butter, and other cocoa-based goods. The production of chocolate frequently uses cocoa. Because they contain a lot of flavonoids, which lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, they provide a variety of health advantages.

Market Trends:-

The bulk of products is sold through an online distribution channel, which is an increasing trend in retail. The cocoa market is anticipated to increase significantly due to the rise of the online retail channel. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising consumer spending power, altered eating patterns, and increased adoption of a healthy lifestyle would contribute to cocoa’s market growth over the projection period. Improving the supply chain through partnerships in trading and distribution is helping the cocoa market thrive.

Market Drivers:-

As a coloring and flavoring agent, cocoa is widely utilized in the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and cosmetics industries. Furthermore, due to its superior flavor and scent, cocoa produces toiletries. As a result, the growing demand for cocoa across numerous industry sectors will probably be a notable element driving the market’s sales prospects.

When new confectionery, bakery, and beverage products are introduced, chocolate continues to be a popular flavor. The product is made only from cocoa beans and pulp. It provides natural sweetness and delicate acidity without adding refined sugar, making it one of the most widely used ingredients in the confectionery and beverage industries. Due to several health advantages, dark and quality chocolates are becoming increasingly popular.

Global Cocoa Market Segmentation:

List Major Industry Players:-

Barry Callebaut Group

Mars Incorporated

Cargill Inc.

Carlyle Cocoa Co, Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Blommer Chocolate Company

Cocoa Processing Company

Newtown Foods USA

Puratos Group SA

The Hershey Company

Market Applications and End-user:

Global Cocoa market segmentation:

By source type:

Conventional

Organic

By application:

Bakery Items

Beverages

Confectionary

Cosmetics

Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

By process:

Dutch

Natural

By product type:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Market Restraints

Lack of knowledge about advanced farming techniques among farmers of developing regions and the challenges associated with selling cocoa is projected to hamper market growth. Their growing pace is driven by the enhanced fat stability and fat content profile of finished chocolate products made possible by utilizing substitutes for cocoa butter.

In response to the market’s strong demand for cocoa ingredient alternatives brought on by the rising cost of cocoa ingredients, many companies are now providing a variety of cocoa butter equivalent blends, which also restricts the market’s expansion of cocoa ingredients.

Regional Outlook:-

The regions of Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa make up the world market for cocoa. Over the projected period, the cocoa market is expected to develop fastest in Asia-Pacific. Innovation in cocoa products is to blame for this expansion. Rapid urbanization, better retail distribution, and a rise in disposable income are key factors contributing to the cocoa market’s expansion in the APAC region.

