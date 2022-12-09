Drag Reducing Agent Market report, Annual Growth Rates, Qualitetive Analysis And Forecast 2023-2032

Due to increasing demand from various industries, the global market for drag-reducing agents is expanding rapidly. Drag-reducing agents reduce friction between objects. This can lead to improved product quality and cost savings. They are becoming more popular because they dramatically improve efficiency in a variety of operations, including fuel savings and improved flow rates in oil-and-gas pipelines.

The Drag Reducing Agent Market has been divided into products and applications. The products segment can be further divided into silica and polymers, fluorocarbons, and others. The largest market segment for drag-reducing agents is silica. Because of its efficiency, cost-effectiveness and low environmental impact, silica has seen a significant increase in use as a drag-reducing agent. There are four segments to the applications market: marine, infrastructure, oil & gas, and others. As of 2016, the marine market was the most important application for drag-reducing agents. Drag-reducing agents have been used in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years to increase flow rates in pipelines. Other applications will see the greatest CAGR over the forecast period.

The study provides historical data (i.e. Consumption & Value) from 2016 to 2021 and forecasted till 2032. The market report additionally has information concerning the supply-demand, market growth and improvement factors, business earnings and loss, economic grade, and certain strategic tips mentioned.

Figure: The below figure indicated a graphical representation of the report along with market value (USD In Mn) & Y-O-Y growth rate:

Competitive Spectrum – Top Companies leveraging Market:

LSPI

Flowchem

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

NuGenTec

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

DESHI

Qflo

Superchem Technology

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Market Segments Evaluated in the Report:

Product Overview:

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

Classified Applications of :

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation

Key regions divided during this report:

– The Middle East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– North America Drag Reducing Agent Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Drag Reducing Agent Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

– South America Drag Reducing Agent Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Drag Reducing Agent Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

The Drag Reducing Agent market research is sourced for experts in both primary and developed statistics and includes qualitative and quantitative details.

