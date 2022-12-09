Global Aluminum Barrier Laminate (ABL) Tubes Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,634.30 million by 2031 at 5.49% CAGR

Marketresearch.biz has recently added a research report on the global Aluminum Barrier Laminate (ABL) Tubes Market to their database, offering a comprehensive overview of the Aluminum Barrier Laminate (ABL) Tubes industry. The report details current and emerging market trends to help users and stakeholders gain precise market insights. It reports detailed information about market size, market share, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges. The report is generated with extensive primary and secondary research and later evaluated by experts and professionals in the market.

The global Aluminum Barrier Laminate (ABL) Tubes market size is expected to be worth around US$ 1,634.30 million by 2031 from US$ 956.7 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Main Companies:

Ambertube International, Essel Propack Ltd., Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG, Montebello Packaging Inc., Hoffmann Neopac AG, Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG, Impact International Pty. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Tubapack S.A., and Intrapac International Corp

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the dynamics of the global market in terms of production, supply chains, and financial markets. The report offers a complete analysis of the global market pre and post-COVID outbreak considering political, social, economic, and technological parameters.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global market with details of every market player and its activities such as license agreement, global standing, economic activity and plans, and revenue generation among others. The global market is highly fragmented and consists of key players operating at the regional and global levels. These key players are adopting various strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, R&D investments, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a robust footing in the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Capacity

Less than 50 ml

50 to 100 ml

101 to 150 ml

Above 150 ml

By End User

Cosmetics

Oral Care

Commercial

Pharmaceuticals

Home and Other Personal Care

Food

By Cap Type

Stand-up Cap

Nozzle Cap

Fez Cap

Flip Top Cap

