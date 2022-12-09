Steel Wire Market Opportunities, Size, Share, And Forecasts 2022 To 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent report on the global Steel Wire Market encompasses all of the factors that will impact the market in the coming years. The report covers a variety of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, shareholding segments, latest trends, future prospects, innovations, strategies, etc.

Global Steel Wire Market is projected to offer a growth opportunity of nearly US$ 100.76 Bn from 2022-2030 and is estimated to reach US$ 179.85 Bn by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.81 % during the forecast period 2022–2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Favorable regulatory standards for tax breaks for infrastructure ventures are primarily driving the growth of the global Steel Wire Market. In addition, other factors like the rapidly growing urban population, technological advancements, and growing R&D activities will offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth.

However, risks associated with equipment handling and high machine costs are expected to stymie the growth of the Steel Wire Market. This report on the global Industrial & Heavy Machinery Market outlines every subject impacting the market. The report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis based on every segment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Steel Wire Market experienced a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the imposition of a lockdown to reduce infection among the population across countries. Moreover, manufacturing companies rely heavily on the supply of raw materials and components from other countries around the world, which was halted during the pandemic. Thus, the negatively affected the global Steel Wire Market.

List of Key Companies Profiled

ArcelorMittal

Bekaert SA

Bharat Wire Ropes Limited

China Baowu Group

CSN Steel

Ferrier Nord

Gustav Wolf GmbH

HBIS Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Jianglin Stainless

JSW Steel Ltd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Nippon Steel

POSCO

SHAGANG GROUP Inc.

TATA Steel Limited

Teufelberger

Usha Martin

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Overview

The global steel wire market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

By Form

Rope

Non- Rope

By Coating Type

PVC

Zinc

Aluminum Alloy

Stainless Steel

Others

By Thickness

0.01 mm to 0.8 mm

0.8 mm to 1.6 mm

1.6 mm to 4 mm

4 mm & above

By End User

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Mining

Manufacturing

Automotive

Construction

Agriculture

Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



